Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
THE TAVERN
451 Vine Hill Way,
Martinez, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Frazer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Brian Frazer


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward Brian Frazer Obituary
Edward Brian Frazer
Jan. 6, 1930 - Feb. 23, 2019
Franklin Canyon, Martinez, CA
Edward Brian Frazer or Brian as most knew him, passed away on February 23, 2019. Brian was born, raised and lived his entire 89 years in 'The Canyon'. Brian was the second of five children of Julian M. Frazer and Eleanora (Van Raam) Frazer. A fourth-generation cattle rancher in this area, Brian grew up working hard on the family ranch, running hay press and other jobs on local ranches in Martinez, Rodeo and Pinole Valley. Graduating from Alhambra High School in 1947, Brian was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1951 where he was sent to fight in the Korean War. On his return he came right back to the family ranch. Brian was also a truck driver and heavy equipment operator and continued to work into his 80's. Brian loved to hunt, fish and be with his friends and family. Brian was a member of the Improved Order of Red Men, Wahoo Tribe for over 60 years, the Loyal Order of Moose, the Crockett Striped Bass Club, California Cattlemen's Association, The CA Farm Bureau and the NRA. He is survived by his wife Laura of 57 years, son Brian (Kathleen) Frazer, step-son Darrel (Joy) Knabe, grandchildren Justin, Donovan, Victoria, Frank, Amanda, Amy and eight great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Carol, Lois, Robert (Ginny), and many nieces and nephews.
He will be deeply missed for his unselfish trait of helping others on a moments notice.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a . A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at THE TAVERN, 451 Vine Hill Way, Martinez.


View the online memorial for Edward Brian Frazer
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.