Edward Brian Frazer

Jan. 6, 1930 - Feb. 23, 2019

Franklin Canyon, Martinez, CA

Edward Brian Frazer or Brian as most knew him, passed away on February 23, 2019. Brian was born, raised and lived his entire 89 years in 'The Canyon'. Brian was the second of five children of Julian M. Frazer and Eleanora (Van Raam) Frazer. A fourth-generation cattle rancher in this area, Brian grew up working hard on the family ranch, running hay press and other jobs on local ranches in Martinez, Rodeo and Pinole Valley. Graduating from Alhambra High School in 1947, Brian was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1951 where he was sent to fight in the Korean War. On his return he came right back to the family ranch. Brian was also a truck driver and heavy equipment operator and continued to work into his 80's. Brian loved to hunt, fish and be with his friends and family. Brian was a member of the Improved Order of Red Men, Wahoo Tribe for over 60 years, the Loyal Order of Moose, the Crockett Striped Bass Club, California Cattlemen's Association, The CA Farm Bureau and the NRA. He is survived by his wife Laura of 57 years, son Brian (Kathleen) Frazer, step-son Darrel (Joy) Knabe, grandchildren Justin, Donovan, Victoria, Frank, Amanda, Amy and eight great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Carol, Lois, Robert (Ginny), and many nieces and nephews.

He will be deeply missed for his unselfish trait of helping others on a moments notice.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a . A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at THE TAVERN, 451 Vine Hill Way, Martinez.





