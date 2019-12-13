|
Edward C. Caires
October 12, 1927 - November 20, 2019
Resident of Rio Vista, CA
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Edward, who was raised in Oakland by his late parents, Augusto and Eliza, immigrants from Madeira Island, Portugal.
He was an auto worker at General Motors for 31 years.
His passion was treasure hunting in the California foothills and older towns in the Bay Area.
Edward is survived by his wife of 69 years Marilyn, his children Gregory (deceased), Christine, Edward Jr. (deceased), Cecilia, Bruce, Diane, Craig, Virginia, Victor and spouses, and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and 2 sisters, Lucille Rodriguez and Dorothy Hernandez. He was Uncle Ed to many nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass service will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 130 S. 4th St., Rio Vista, CA 94571.
A luncheon reception will follow at the Church Hall.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the in Ed's memory.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 13, 2019