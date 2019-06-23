Edward David Millpointer

October 26 1928 - June 3 2019

Orinda

On June 3rd, 2019, Lt. Cmdr., (Ret) Edward David Millpointer passed away in his home of 55 years with his family near his side. He remained positive and in control throughout his illness until losing his battle with cancer. Dave was born in 1928 in Oconomowoc, WI as one of nine children. In 1954 he married his high school sweetheart, Joy Solveson of Nashotah, WI. Together they raised a close family of six children in Orinda, CA.

In 1949 Dave began his career in the US Navy as a Flying Midshipman. He fought in the Korean War as a combat pilot and trained pilots for combat in the Vietnam War. He retired after 22 distinguished years flying for his country. Towards the end of his life Dave shared many stories of comradery amidst hardship. He deeply cherished the friends he made during his naval career. Serving his country was his greatest honor and he remained a pilot at heart the rest of his life.

Dave was a resourceful engineer, renovating the family home by adding a sunny addition on his own and fixing everything himself when he could (and he always could!). He enjoyed golfing with his wife Joy and his brother Andy, listening to jazz and working on difficult puzzles (in pen). He loved time spent with his family most of all. The frugal, simple and honest life he lived is cherished by his family and friends. His absence will be felt by all.

Son of Frank and Leopoldine Millpointer of Oconomowoc, WI, Dave was the last surviving sibling of their family. With Joy's passing in 2009, he leaves behind six children and their spouses: Daniel Millpointer (Jill), Lynn Fischer (Kevin), Mary Andrews (Stephen), Lisa Sharafian (Steven), Anne Angelis (Peter) and Amy Beckett (Rick), as well as twelve wonderful grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

A memorial mass will be held at St. Monica's Catholic Church in Moraga, CA. Please contact the family for time and date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.





