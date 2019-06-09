Edward (Ed) Douglas McDonald

June 20, 1948 - May 29, 2019

Resident of Danville

Ed, age 70, was a loving father to Alexandra (Allie), Ashley and Eric McDonald, and his golden retriever, Augie. He is survived by his children, his sister Marsha McDonald Steele, nephews Doug and Brad Steele, and his great-nephews and nieces. Ed was born in Liberty, MO to Edward Dysart and Ruth Talhelm McDonald (predeceased), graduated from Pembroke-Country Day School in Kansas City in 1966, attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and later enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving on the U.S.S. Ranger from August 1969 - May 1975. Ed was the founder, owner and lead developer of MicroScene Inc., best known for its graphic development of award-winning Microsoft Flight Simulator, until his retirement in 2004. Some of his most memorable days were those as a ski lift operator in Aspen and the many years enjoying family and friends at his home in Lake Tahoe. Ed enjoyed volunteering within the community and gave his time to the Mustang Soccer League as a coach to his children's teams. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 15th at 11am at Hap Magee Ranch Park in Danville, CA. Contributions in his memory may be made to the National Park Foundation and the Stanford Lewy Body Dementia Research Center. Express condolences at oakparkhillschapel.com





