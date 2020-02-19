Home

Edward Francis Heinemann

Edward Francis Heinemann Obituary
Edward Francis Heinemann
Dec 25, 1925 - Feb 6, 2020
Edward passed away in Oakland, the city where he was born. He is survived by his wife, Lorraine, of 71 years. He will be remembered as a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and uncle.
A funeral mass will take place at 10:00 am, Thursday, Feb. 20, at Corpus Christi Church, 322 St. James Dr. in Piedmont. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Edward's memory to or Mercy Retirement & Care Center, Oakland.


View the online memorial for Edward Francis Heinemann
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 19, 2020
