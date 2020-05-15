Edward Grant
Feb 21, 1930 - Feb 26, 2020
Red Wing, MN
Long-time Bay Area educator and recent resident of Red Wing, MN, Edward Grant, passed away in February, 5 days after celebrating his 90th birthday.
Dad was born in Chicago, IL and graduated from Oakland Technical High School in 1948. After an honorable discharge from the Army in 1952, he married his childhood sweetheart, Teresa Fisher, in New Orleans, LA. They settled in the Bay Area and raised 5 sons, Eric (Kathy), Brian, Miguel, Barry (Geseell), and Edward III (Lynitra). Following the dissolution of his first marriage, Dad married Viola Grim ("Vi") in 1976, becoming stepfather to 3 daughters, Debra, Diana (Bruce), and Denise (Larry).
Dad began his career as an high school teacher (primarily, Spanish), coach, and mentor at Salesian High in Richmond. He subsequently transferred to Presentation in Berkeley, before landing at St. Joseph's/Notre Dame in Alameda, where he spent 20 years before retiring in 2005. Dad's enjoyment of professional sports (49ers, Warriors, and Yankees), was surpassed only by his love of horse racing. He enjoyed spending time in the company of young people (especially, his grandchildren and former students), dancing, and Latin music, in particular, Brazilian jazz.
Private services will take place in Red Wing, with Dad's remains interred next to those of Vi, who passed away in 2014. A Mass of Remembrance will eventually be held at St. Joseph's Basilica in Alameda. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com or http://edwardgrant.lastingmemory.com. Donations in his memory can be made to St. Joseph's/Notre Dame High School.
Published in East Bay Times on May 15, 2020.