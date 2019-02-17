Edward Guido Oberti

Aug 10, 1930 - Feb 14, 2019

San Lorenzo

For all of our family and friends, we lost the patriarch of our family on February 14, 2019, following his courageous battle with cancer. Edward G Oberti, 88 years old, joins his valentine and beloved wife of 62 years, Madeline, who preceded him in 2017. Nono, great Nono, father, uncle, brother, brother in law and friend of so many, lifelong resident of San Leandro and San Lorenzo and honored Korean War veteran.

Born on August 10, 1930, Edward was the only son of Ben & Erminia Oberti. He grew up working on the family's lettuce farm in Niles. He proudly served his country as a medic, earning recognition before returning home to embark on new adventures. Edward was a partner of Oakland Scavenger and built a legacy until his retirement in 1993. He and his wife, Madeline, also owned Creekside Creamery and cherished the time they spent with friends and neighbors. Edward did not lack for talent. He was known for his homemade pasta gravy, his love of gardening and the ability to fix just about anything. He was a kind and thoughtful man who will be deeply missed.

Edward leaves behind his two precious daughters and sons in law, Maureen & Ed Shapiro and Susan & David Calvao, who were at his side for his final breath; sister, Verna Glass; sister in law, Diane Delucchi; grandchildren, Nicholas (Amber) Shapiro, Josh Shapiro, Ben (Elianne) Shapiro, Jenna Calvao and Jeffrey Calvao; great grandchildren, Carrie, Briella, Olivia, Clayton and Alyssa and his schnauzer, "Lady", that all were blessed with his strong spirit and love.

Visitation for Edward will be 4 pm to 8 pm on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Grissom's Chapel & Mortuary, 267 E. Lewelling Blvd., San Lorenzo. The vigil service begins at 7 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at St. Felicitas Catholic Church, 1662 Manor Blvd., San Leandro. Edward will be laid to rest with military honors at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

As so many people have been so kind, we give thanks to the guardian angels of Vitas hospice and the community and staff of Byron Park assisted living of Walnut Creek. Donations in Edward's memory are preferred to Vitas Hospice, 355 Lennon Ln #150, Walnut Creek, CA 94598.





