Edward J. Ostrowski Jr.June 30, 1923 - June 22, 2020Resident of San LeandroEdward James Ostrowski, Jr. passed away in a San Leandro memory care home where he had been living for 8 months. He was born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Edward James Sr. and Stella (Lilla). He was the oldest of four brothers. He was a Corporal in the U.S Marines, serving from 1942 to 1946, stationed in the Pacific during WWII which included participating in the occupation of China.After the leaving the Marines, he came to San Francisco in 1947 where he met Marie Ryberg of Berkeley. They married at the St. Jerome Catholic Church in El Cerrito in 1949. Except for short stays in Chicago, Orinda and El Cerrito, they lived and raised their family in North Berkeley.Ed graduated from USF in 1952 and then worked in sales for numerous companies including Thomas Bros. Maps, Acme Freight, and Western Freight Assn. In 1978 he became the proud owner of Guerin Drayage, a furniture warehousing and trucking business which he operated until he retired in 1993.Ed was an avid golfer for many years at Tilden, Greenhorn Creek and Rossmoor, always insisting on walking the course rather than using a cart. He coached boys CYO basketball at The School of the Madeleine, youth baseball in Berkeley, and was part of the Saint Mary Magdalen's Amigos Anonymous.As many of you have reminded us, Dad was always an "up" person. Tomorrow would always be a great day. He always made time for church and family and was generous with his time. He loved watching and playing ball with his sons and grandson, and was often found at Greg's baseball and basketball games.After Marie's death in 1993, he sold the Berkeley home and moved to Angels Camp where he built a house on the 4th Tee of the golf course. In 2004 he moved to Rossmoor (Walnut Creek) where he lived until late 2019. He was a very joyous member of the Happy Hackers and leader of the Kiwanis See's Candy sales.Ed was preceded in death by his wife Marie and his grandson Kevin. He is survived by his son Michael (Donna) of Castro Valley, Peter of Richmond, grandson Greg (Mira), brothers John of Roseville, Robert (Carol) of Minneapolis MN, and Richard (Jeanne) of Palm Desert and many nieces and nephews.Services will be private due to the current health concerns.