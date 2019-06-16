Home

Edward J. "Skip" Schultz Jr.


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward J. "Skip" Schultz Jr. Obituary
Edward J. 'Skip' Schultz Jr.
Walnut Creek, CA
Skip was born 1-21-1934 in Omaha, NE. He left to be with the Lord on 5-31-2019 at his home in Walnut Creek with family by his side after a brief illness.
Skip was a 1952 Mt. Diablo H.S. graduate, an Air Force veteran and a 29-year member of the Berkeley Fire Dept. retiring in 1987.
He was a hard-working man of great dignity who was very kind and helpful to all who crossed his path.
He was preceded in death by Rosalyn Loving Schultz, Peter Neiber and Dane Schleth.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years Beverly Schultz, Doug (Mary) Schultz, Elaine (Rick) Rios, Shelly (Mike) Nybank, Sharon (Vaughn) Hampton, Darren (Elizabeth) Schleth, Derek (Leslie) Schleth, Sydney (Ralph) Austin, Olin (Ann) Schultz & 14 grandchildren.
Friends and family are invited to a small military ceremony at The Golden Gate Cemetary in the Presidio at a date to be announced.


View the online memorial for Edward J. 'Skip' Schultz Jr.
Published in East Bay Times on June 16, 2019
