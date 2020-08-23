Edward James GormanJuly 19, 1923 - August 17, 2020Resident of Lafayette, CAEd Gorman passed away on August 17, 2020 at age 97. Born in Oakland in 1923 to Benjamin and Anna (Abreu), he and his first-love Bella (Goldberg), who survives him, recently celebrated 75 years of marriage. His family includes sons Steve (Cinda) (Cleveland, OH), Doug (Amelia Petrovich) (Oakland) and Jeff (Kathryn) (Clayton), four grandkids and seven great-grandkids, and numerous nieces and nephews. Ed, preceded in death by his parents, his older brother Christopher, and his Goldberg in-laws, will be missed and remembered by so many. Ed attended high school in Emeryville, where he played basketball, was student body president his senior year, and was a darn good trumpet player. After high school graduation in 1941, unable to serve in the military due to a medical condition, he worked as a printing pressman at Moore's Business Forms in Emeryville, where he met his wife Bella. After decades in the printing business, Ed then worked for the Danville Fire Department, as a dispatcher and in Prevention as an inspector. Ed and Bella had moved their family to Danville in 1955, where they lived for over 40 years, followed by 20 years in active retirement at Rossmoor, Walnut Creek. Ed has lived these past near-five years, with Bella, at Atria Assisted Living, Lafayette. Ed, with Bella, has lived life fully, sharing pleasures with friends, neighbors, and family, travelling extensively, camping, dancing, bowling and playing golf. Celebration of Ed's life will be arranged when feasible, post-pandemic. The family wishes to express full-hearted thank you's to the wonderful people at Atria Lafayette, Homecare Assistance of Walnut Creek, and Hospice of the East Bay.