|
|
Edward John Green, Jr.
Resident of Fremont, California
Edward John Green, Jr., passed away at the age of 73 on November 4. Ed spent his life invested in others — always with a large, warm smile, a big laugh, and an even bigger hug. His final days were spent as he lived, surrounded by family, friends, laughter, and love.
Ed was born at Fort Totten in Queens, N.Y., on April 24, 1946, to Edward Green, Sr., and Margaret Ann Criss. Ed Sr. served in the Army, so the family spent a number of years in Germany and the Netherlands. A theater geek as a kid, he and his sister, Kathy, performed their family-famous magic act in The Hague. Kathy, blindfolded, would guess what items Ed was holding in the audience. The punch line: Ed would find a bald man in the crowd and Kathy would guess he was holding a billiard ball. (It passed for humor in the 50s.)
Eventually, the family made its way back to the States. Ed spent a year at Amador High School in Pleasanton, swearing he wasn't causing problems when he and his classmates would circle the Main Street strip after a football game. After high school, Ed spent a few years in college but opted for the Navy instead of finishing his studies — something he relentlessly teased his Masters-educated wife about for years. ("Well, you're the college graduate…") After the Navy, Ed worked his way up to VP roles at various banks, but the job he enjoyed most was risk manager. It gave him ample opportunity to flex his natural tendency to look out for others' best interests. It was sometime during these years that Ed grew his 'stache, rocking the look for decades until a lazy weekend of not shaving led to the best version of his facial hair — a full beard.
Ed was a natural leader. If he was involved in a group, he probably ran it at some point. He was coach, assistant coach, or president of many organizations throughout his life, including the Golden Gate Chapter of RIMS (Risk and Insurance Management Society, Inc.); his daughter's swim team; her swim league; her soccer team; and his granddaughter's soccer team. His dedication included leading a lot of Girl Scout outings up big mountains, like Mt. Tamalpais and Mt. Diablo. He loved the outdoors — gardening, camping, hiking, bird-watching with his wife, and nature photography were joys. He took really amazing photographs of the birds he spotted.
Ed's favorite times were those he spent with friends and family. In his younger years, tennis, golf, and a bit of sailing were fun. In the later ones, he was the nice guy at the bridge table. He read the bridge column religiously, and he passed his learnings on to his teammates, patiently — ever the teacher — always willing to take the blame if a game didn't go well. A devout sports fan, Ed cheered on his beloved Bay Area sports teams — all of them. One of the few joint 49ers and Raiders fans in the area, Ed cheered on the Raiders from his seats at the Coliseum for years, sharing his insights and high fives with everyone sitting in adjacent seats. Recently, he had mastered the art of emojis. All text messages these days carried his signature: a set of hearts, a bearded grandpa face, and another set of hearts. And, in his last days, he insisted on throwing a Halloween party in his hospital room. He passed out candy to hospital staff from his bed while dressed as Darth Vader. Ed was dubbed "the nicest man in the world" by more than a few friends. He will be remembered for his love of — and service to — others.
Ed is survived by his wife, Donna; his sisters, Annette and Maureen; his daughters, Kelley, Candy, Erin; three sons-in-law; five grandchildren; a parade of nieces and nephews; grand puppies; and countless friends.
A memorial service in Ed's honor will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Berkeley (in Kensington) on Monday, November 11 at 12pm. If you'd like to make a donation in Ed's memory, there are plenty of organizations to choose from: the , the American Diabetes Association, the , and the Golden Gate Chapter of RIMS.
View the online memorial for Edward John Green, Jr.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 9, 2019