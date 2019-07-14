Edward Kuniyuki Sakamoto

Resident of Fremont, CA

Edward Kuniyuki Sakamoto passed away at home on May 24, 2019 at the age of 83. He was born on April 3, 1936 in Honolulu, Hawaii to Sanjiro and Shitsu Sakamoto who moved to Hawaii from Japan. He was one of 8 siblings from Kalihi, HI.

Ed was a proud graduate of Saint Louis High School in Honolulu, class of 1954. After high school, he served in the Air Force as a Staff Sergeant based in Greenland. After the Air Force, Ed attended Idaho State University in Pocatello, where he earned his pharmacy degree and met his wife Marie Hanako Kobayashi. They were married in 1964 and raised 3 children.

Ed had a successful career working as a pharmacist for Kaiser Permanente for over 35 years. He was the chief pharmacist in the Niles building in Fremont, CA and retired in 2004. Ed was an active member of Southern Alameda County Buddhist Church where he served as president for 2 years and coached youth sports.

Ed liked playing golf, listening to Hawaiian music, watching Japanese movies, fiddling around with the latest Apple devices, going to lunch with his friends, and spending time with his family. He especially loved watching his 5 grandchildren participate in sports and school activities. He also enjoyed traveling back to Oahu for vacations and reunions with his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father Sanjiro and his mother Shitsu, siblings Malveen, Hilda, Walter, Violet, Harriet, Kiyomi and Tokie. Ed is survived by his wife Marie and his children Sandie, JoAnn and Gordon.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday July 20th, 2019 at 11am at Southern Alameda County Buddhist Church, 32975 Alvarado-Niles Rd., Union City, CA, 94587. There will be a reception in the Sanga Hall following the service. At rest in Oahu, HI.





View the online memorial for Edward Kuniyuki Sakamoto Published in East Bay Times on July 14, 2019