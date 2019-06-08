Edward Louis Johnson

Resident of San Leandro, California

Edward Louis Johnson passed away on Tuesday, June 4th at 2:00AM in the Palo Alto VA Hospital at the age of 71. His son Ron and his life-partner Susan were at his side.

He will be deeply missed by many friends in the Tahoe, Alta, and East Bay Areas.

Eddie was a Marine combat veteran and the recipient of the Purple Heart during his tour of duty in the Republic of Vietnam. He also received the Vietnam Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Combat Action Ribbon, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the Rifle Marksmanship Badge. He was a brave member of USMC India Company 3rd Battalion 4th Marines 3rd Marine Division.

Eddie was a cherished partner; a beloved son, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, cousin, and uncle; a man of exemplary strength and courage coupled with extraordinary humility, honesty, integrity, and wit.

A Marine, a child of God, and a son of Oakland, Eddie was born to Dorothy and Mervyn Johnson of Oakland in 1948. He spent many happy summers with his brothers and sister at the family summer home in Alta, California. He graduated from Skyline High School in 1966. He proudly served the country he loved so dearly and upon Honorable Discharge from Active Duty returned to Oakland to work for the City. He later worked in the warehousing, retail, and hospitality fields.

Upon relocation to Tahoe City, Eddie became a popular bartender where he uplifted and entertained new celebrities and old-timers alike.

Returning to the Bay Area, Eddie dedicated his time as a peer counselor and volunteer to the VA's Project Care Program.

Finally settling in San Leandro, CA, Eddie became a well-regarded resident. Many neighbors commented that he was the kindest, most vigilant, and dedicated man they had ever met.

A lifetime dog lover, he was tireless in caring for man's best friend.

Both Tahoe and Oakland friends will recall his love of the Raiders, As, and Warriors; his entrepreneurial spirit; his neighborhood watch programs; and the depths of his selflessness when it came to helping a friend.

Edward is survived by his son SFC Ron Hesson of the US Army (Courtney); by his step-son Dr. A Adedipe (Christine); by his siblings Judy Gigliotti (Jim), Jim Johnson (Heidi), and Robert Johnson (Jill); his grandchildren Ashley, Drew, Adaley, and Hudson; his great-grandson JJ; his nephews Brad, Luke, and Dane; and his nieces Chris and Lisa.

The family will hold a private memorial in Alta in July.

Contributions in Edward's memory may be made to , ASPCA, or the Department of Veterans Affairs.





