East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hillview Funeral Chapels - Patterson
450 W Las Palmas Ave.
Patterson, CA 95363
(209) 892-6112
For more information about
Edward Marks
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Marks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Marks


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Marks Obituary
Edward Marks
Nov 7, 1925 - Mar 7, 2020
Concord
Edward Marks, 95 passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Edward was born November7, 1925 in Stevenson, CA and was a resident of Concord, CA at the time of his passing. He served in the US navy from 1944-1946 and was a member of Operating Engineers Local#3 for 50 years plus. His favorite pastime was gardening and watching sports on tv.
Edward is survived by his wife of 75 years, Mary Baeta Marks of Patterson, CA.; sister, Lorayane Fagundes of Los Banos, CA; son, Reginald Marks of Fallon, NV; daughters, Christina (John) Pucella of Mexico and Lucinda Marks of Sparks NV; grandchildren, Allan Steward, Kaitlyn Marks and six great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son, Edward Marks Jr. & grandson, Zachary Spurrier.
The Marks family will celebrate his life with a private service accordance with his wishes at a later date.
Hillview Funeral Chapels
450 W. Las Palmas Avenue
Patterson, CA 95363
(209) 892-6112


View the online memorial for Edward Marks
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -