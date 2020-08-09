Edward McLain
August 28, 1930 - July 31, 2020
Resident of Brentwood, CA
Edward Harold McLain went home to be with the Lord on July 31, 2020. Born on August 28, 1930 in Holyoke, MA., as the only son to the late Harold and Mary (Fournier) McLain. Edward was raised in New Jersey and graduated from Queen of Peace High School where he was a member of the state championship football team. He was a graduate of Seton Hall University and served proudly in the U.S. Navy. After his graduation he began his career in computer sciences employed by Heublein and AT&T before retiring in 1990. Husband to the late Dorothy H (Coursault) McLain, they married in 1954 and had 62 wonderful years together. Edward's career brought them from the east coast to the west coast where they made many dear friends along the way. In retirement years they enjoyed traveling to many countries and throughout the United States with many friends. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and founding member of an investment club where he won numerous awards. It was here he began his lifelong love of investing and will be remembered for his willingness to share advice. Edward was a loving father to Tom (Judith); Kathy (Steve); Kevin (Linda) and Diane (John), and grandfather to seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was formerly a long-time resident of Rossmoor Community in Walnut Creek, the Montecito in Concord and the Cortona in Brentwood. Due to the pandemic there will only be a private family gathering. Any donations in his memory can be made to a charity of your choice