Spangler Mortuaries
399 S. San Antonio
Los Altos, CA 94022
(650) 948-6619
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Spangler Mortuaries
399 S. San Antonio
Los Altos, CA 94022
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:30 PM
Spangler Mortuaries
399 S. San Antonio
Los Altos, CA 94022
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St Nicholas Church
Los Altos, CA
View Map
Resources
Edward Michael Loftus


1957 - 2019
Edward Michael Loftus Obituary
Edward Michael Loftus
Jan. 6, 1957 - Dec. 21, 2019
Newark
Edward Michael "Mike" Loftus passed away peacefully at his home after a five year battle with cancer.
Michael grew up in western New York. He received degrees in computer engineering and marketing from RIT and had a long career in the high tech industry.
Michael was known for his generosity and bright personality.
A vigil service will be held at 6:30PM, Friday, Jan. 3rd at Spangler Mortuary in Los Altos with viewing between 4:30 and 8:30pm, and a Funeral Mass will be held at 11AM, Saturday Jan. 4th at St Nicholas Church in Los Altos. Following mass on Saturday, a reception will be held at St William Parish Hall in Los Altos.


View the online memorial for Edward Michael Loftus
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 28, 2019
