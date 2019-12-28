|
Edward Michael Loftus
Jan. 6, 1957 - Dec. 21, 2019
Newark
Edward Michael "Mike" Loftus passed away peacefully at his home after a five year battle with cancer.
Michael grew up in western New York. He received degrees in computer engineering and marketing from RIT and had a long career in the high tech industry.
Michael was known for his generosity and bright personality.
A vigil service will be held at 6:30PM, Friday, Jan. 3rd at Spangler Mortuary in Los Altos with viewing between 4:30 and 8:30pm, and a Funeral Mass will be held at 11AM, Saturday Jan. 4th at St Nicholas Church in Los Altos. Following mass on Saturday, a reception will be held at St William Parish Hall in Los Altos.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 28, 2019