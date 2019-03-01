East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Sunset View Cemetery & Mortuary
101 Colusa Avenue
El Cerrito, CA 94530
(510) 525-5111
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
4025 MLK Jr. Way
Oakland, CA
Edward Rogers Jr.


1953 - 2019
Edward Rogers Jr. Obituary
Edward Rogers Jr.
Feb. 15, 1953 - Feb. 1, 2019
Resident of Oakland
Born in Berkeley, raised in Oakland, Ed passed away on 2/1 at age 65 surrounded by family and loved ones. He attended Sacred Heart School ('67) and St. Joseph/Notre Dame High School ('71). Ed worked at Berkeley Co-op and Lucky/Albertsons grocery chain. He was a member of UFCW Local 870 Union for over 40 years. Eddie is survived by siblings Judith, Marie, Linda, Eileen (Michael), Charles, many nephews, nieces and loved ones. Preceded in death by his parents Edward and Julita Rogers Sr., sisters Dorothy, Annabel, brother Lee and Uncle Louie. He will be missed by all who knew him. Celebration of Life service will be on Sat., March 9th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 4025 MLK Jr. Way in Oakland. Mass begins at 10:30 a.m. followed by reception.


Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 1, 2019
