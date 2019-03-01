|
|
Edward Rogers Jr.
Feb. 15, 1953 - Feb. 1, 2019
Resident of Oakland
Born in Berkeley, raised in Oakland, Ed passed away on 2/1 at age 65 surrounded by family and loved ones. He attended Sacred Heart School ('67) and St. Joseph/Notre Dame High School ('71). Ed worked at Berkeley Co-op and Lucky/Albertsons grocery chain. He was a member of UFCW Local 870 Union for over 40 years. Eddie is survived by siblings Judith, Marie, Linda, Eileen (Michael), Charles, many nephews, nieces and loved ones. Preceded in death by his parents Edward and Julita Rogers Sr., sisters Dorothy, Annabel, brother Lee and Uncle Louie. He will be missed by all who knew him. Celebration of Life service will be on Sat., March 9th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 4025 MLK Jr. Way in Oakland. Mass begins at 10:30 a.m. followed by reception.
View the online memorial for Edward Rogers Jr.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 1, 2019