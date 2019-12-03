|
|
Edward Schneider
Apr. 15, 1958 - Nov. 18, 2019
Antioch, Ca.
On 11/18/2019, after a lengthy battle with cancer, Edward Schneider passed away at home, surrounded by family and friends. He is survived by his brother, Thomas (Tommy) Schneider. Ed was one of the greatest mechanics in the country, working on everything from cars, to semi trucks, to aircraft. He graduated from the Spartan School of Aeronautics,in Tulsa Oklahoma, then went on to work at United Airlines as an aircraft mechanic. He was truly a genius, and an incredibly caring, nice human being.
Alta Vista Funeral Services,4795 Blum Rd.
Pacheco, Ca 94553,
925-228-1500
