East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alta Vista Cremation and Funeral Service
4795 Blum Road
Pacheco, CA 94553
(925) 228-1500
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Schneider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Schneider


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Schneider Obituary
Edward Schneider
Apr. 15, 1958 - Nov. 18, 2019
Antioch, Ca.
On 11/18/2019, after a lengthy battle with cancer, Edward Schneider passed away at home, surrounded by family and friends. He is survived by his brother, Thomas (Tommy) Schneider. Ed was one of the greatest mechanics in the country, working on everything from cars, to semi trucks, to aircraft. He graduated from the Spartan School of Aeronautics,in Tulsa Oklahoma, then went on to work at United Airlines as an aircraft mechanic. He was truly a genius, and an incredibly caring, nice human being.
Alta Vista Funeral Services,4795 Blum Rd.
Pacheco, Ca 94553,
925-228-1500


View the online memorial for Edward Schneider
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -