Edward Scott Roloson


1958 - 2019
Edward Scott Roloson
February 1, 1958 ~ September 3, 2019
Resident of Concord, California
Eddie Roloson, age 61, passed away surrounded by family as a result of an ATV accident. Ed is survived by his father, Bill Roloson (Margriet) and long-time loving stepparents, Nick Andrakin and Shari Roloson. Ed is also survived by his girlfriend, Glenda Craine, his brothers, Robert and Stuart (Keiko), sisters, Nora Lynn Ryan and Cathy Stillwell (Brian). Ed had 4 nephews, a niece and many cousins. Ed was preceded in death by his mother Sally Andrakin. Ed was a life-long Concord resident, a Boy Scout in Troop 267 and a 1976 graduate from Ygnacio Valley High School. Ed spent 25 years as an ironworker before retiring from local union 378. Ed was an avid golfer after learning the game from Nick at the age of 9. Ed hit "balls" all the time and played golf with friends every week. Ed also loved spending time with family and friends in the Sierra foothills. A free-spirited individual and outdoorsman, Ed loved to tinker on house projects. Given the time, he could fix or repurpose almost anything and always "did it his way" Ed would never give up on a project until he finished. Ed leaves behind many friends. Those closest to him know, he never hesitated to say what he felt or do what he wanted. At the family's request, there will no formal memorial service for Ed.


Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 15, 2019
