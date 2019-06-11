East Bay Times Obituaries
Ouimet Bros. Concord Funeral Chapel
4125 Clayton Road
Concord, CA 94521
(925) 682-4242
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
IHOP
4619 Clayton Road
Concord, CA
View Map
Edward Skapinok


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward Skapinok Obituary
Edward Skapinok
Resident of Concord
Edward Skapinok, 79, of Concord died on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at John Muir Health Center in Concord. He had been battling cancer for two years. Ed was born to William and Martha Skapinok in San Francisco and was the middle of three children. A combat veteran of the Vietnam War, he served 20 years in the U.S. Navy and retired as a civilian employee from the Concord Naval Weapons Station in 2006. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Zina, son Edward, daughter Heather, two granddaughters Lindsey and Leah, his brother Richard and sister Roberta (Dean). A celebration of life is being held at one of Ed's favorite restaurants, IHOP, located at 4619 Clayton Road in Concord on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 1:00pm - 4:00pm.


Published in East Bay Times on June 11, 2019
