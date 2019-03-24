Edward Stephen Gallagher, MD

February 17, 1939 - March 10, 2019

Resident of Walnut Creek

Edward S. Gallagher, age 80, of Rossmoor and Alameda, died in his sleep Sunday, March 10, 2019, at home in the company of his longtime partner.

Ed was born February 17,1939 in Oakland, the son of Bernard and Lillian (Doig) Gallagher. Ed was a playful, caring, and compassionate person who strived to maintain many lifelong friendships. He attended St. Leo's Grammar School and Bishop O'Dowd High School, where he played basketball. Ed earned his bachelor's degree from Santa Clara University in 1960, and later served as President of the University's Alumni Association.

Ed received his medical degree from Marquette University in 1964, completed his residency in pediatrics at Children's Hospital in Los Angeles, and then served in the U.S. Air Force at McClellan Air Force Base in Wichita, Kansas. While at Marquette, he met and married Mary Jo "Pinky" Dowell in Los Angeles in 1964. They had four children.

Upon completion of his military service, he returned to the Bay Area with his family and began his career as a physician in private practice. After obtaining a Master's Degree in Public Health from UC Berkeley, he took a position as the Public Health Officer for Washoe County in Nevada in the late 1970s and later became the State Health Officer in Idaho. During the 1980s and 1990s, Ed served as Corporate Medical Director for AT&T, and he later worked as a Medical Director for the state hospital in Napa. Until he retired in 2017, he served as a Medical Consultant for the State of California Social Security Disability Office in Oakland.

A curious and active person, Ed enjoyed meeting new people and exploring new places. He was an avid hiker known to blaze his own trails when they weren't marked. He particularly enjoyed hiking at Mt. Diablo, Mt. Tamalpais, Pt. Reyes, Yosemite, and along the Camino de Santiago in Spain. In recent years, he and his partner enjoyed many trips to Europe, South America, and beyond. He had a lifelong interest in spirituality and meditated regularly.

A loving father and grandfather, Ed is survived by his longtime partner, Christine Buck of Alameda; his children: son Matthew (Emily) Gallagher of Lake Forest Park, Washington, and their children, Graham and Claire; son Bernard (Karen) Gallagher of Madison, Wisconsin, and their children, Quinlan and Meredith; daughter Megan (Patrick) Chatfield of Seattle, and their children, Bridget and Oliver; daughter Marisa Gallagher of El Cerrito, California; and ex-wife, "Pinky" Gallagher of Seattle. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Rita Gallagher; and his brother, George Gallagher.

A Funeral Mass for Ed will be celebrated at 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 199 Brandon Rd., Pleasant Hill, followed by a Celebration of Life nearby so that family and friends may share memories and a toast to his great spirit, great laughter.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations in Ed's memory be made to .





