|
|
Edward Sugarman
Feb. 3, 1929 ~ June 9, 2019
Resident of Antioch,CA
Edward Sugarman, 90, passed away at home on June 9, 2019, from Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. He was born in San Francisco, Ca. and graduated from Antioch High School in 1947. He worked as a Plumber through UA Local 159 for 42 years. After retiring he loved walking at Black Diamond Mines Regional Park for 25 years. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Dolores Sugarman. Children, Donna, Daniel, and, Lynn, and Grandson, Eddy. No services are planned at his request. We thank Sutter Care at Home and Sutter Care at Home Hospice, both of Concord, Ca. for the excellent care they gave him in the last three weeks of his life. Donations may be made in his name to Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve
View the online memorial for Edward Sugarman
Published in East Bay Times on June 30, 2019