Edward Whittle
May 12,1939 - Dec. 24,2018
Berkeley
The family of Edward Whittle with great sadness announces his unexpected death from Cardiac Arrest.
Edward was born May 12,1939 in Fresno CA and passed away December 24th,2018 in Mississippi. Edward was predeceased by Mother Dollie Jones, Father Frank Whittle, Brother Dr. LeRoy Whittle & 2step brothers and 2step sisters
Survivors include Children: Mishalai, Toni, Troy, Deneise & Darryll Whittle, Wife Gayle, 9 Grandchildren & 3 Great Grandchildren.
Siblings: Delores Jones, Roger Dickens (Andrea), Dollie Faye Crosby, Al King (April)
Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and a host of friends.
Edward attended Berkeley Schools, graduating from Berkeley High. He went on to attend Santa Ana JC and then enrolling in New Mexico State where he continued his football career. He played with the Oakland Raiders in the early 60's when they were a new team.
Edward retired from Berkeley Unified School District after 28 yrs. of Service in various Jobs. Prior to Berkeley he worked for East Bay Regional Park System.
A memorial Service will be held at a later Date
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 7, 2019