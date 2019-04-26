Edward "Bill" William Arbuckle

November 2, 1933 ~ October 18, 2019

Former Bay Area Resident

Edward "Bill" William Arbuckle, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2018 in Eureka, CA. His family and friends will miss his humorous storytelling and famous Arbuckle-isms.

Born November 2, 1933 in Carter County Montana on the Arbuckle ranch, he graduated from Ekalaka County High School in 1951. He served in the US Air Force for 6 years. He then attended the University of Montana, Missoula graduating with a Bachelor of Artin Mathmatics. Here he met and married Carol Anne Corkish. Their first son, Brian, was born in 1959.

Upon graduating in 1960, the family moved to Willows, California to teach and where sons, Brant (1962) and Tim (1965) were born. Ed earned his Master of Mathematics from University of Kansas before moving to Concord, California. Ed taught math at Ygnacio Valley High School, then later taught Math and Coached golf at Northgate High School and Diablo Valley College. Ed retired from teaching in the early 90's and dedicated his time to golf, growing mums, fishing, always with a dog he loved by his side.

Ed was proceeded by his wife of 46 years, Carol; Brother, James; Sister, Margaret (Peggy); Parents, Lina and William "Bill" Arbuckle; Granddaughter, Brianne. Ed is survived by his sons and their spouses: Brian and Lisa, Brant and Kristina, and Tim and Loretta, Grandchildren: Tim Jr. (Katie), Samantha, Natalie, Kelsey, Marshal, Ashley and Riley, Great Granddaughter: Shaelyn, girlfriend: Clara Perron, Sister: Kay Arbuckle Craig, along with multiple nieces, nephews, and sister/brother-in-laws.

A Celebration of Life will be held June 29, 2019 in Walnut Creek, California. Email Brian at bwarb[email protected] for further service details or send any stories/memories about Ed "Bill". In lieu of flowers/cards, please donate to Alzheimers research at alzfdn.org.





