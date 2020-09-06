Edward William LealFeb. 28, 1920 - Aug. 23, 2020Resident of Concord, CAEd Leal was born on February 28, 1920 in Oakland and raised in Oakley. His father was a butcher by trade and ran a local grocery store where Ed worked as a young man.Ed attended Antioch High School Class of '38, where he achieved significant notoriety as an outstanding high school athlete lettering in football, basketball, and track. He set many records including track and field records that stood for 27 years.After graduation, Ed enrolled at the University of California at Berkeley where he continued his athletic endeavors as a member of the Cal track team. His years at Cal were interrupted by his decision to enlist in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II. After completing basic training, he was assigned to the 49th Fighter Squadron and served in North Africa and Italy.Before Ed was deployed overseas, he married his high school classmate, Wilma Peters in 1941. When Ed returned from World War II he and Wilma eventually settled in Concord. Ed worked for Contra Costa County and rose through the ranks in the Tax Collector – Treasurer's Office to serve as the assistant County Tax Collector – Treasurer. In 1970 Ed was elected as the County Tax Collector – Treasurer where he served two consecutive terms before retiring.He had great affection for his 3 children, 9 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren (and another on the way). Ed modeled the importance of family through his dedication to his children and grandchildren by attending their many band and athletic activities. After Wilma was diagnosed with dementia, Ed dedicated his life to provide care for her until she passed.He will be forever in the hearts of all those who knew him. Ed was a Cal Bear to his core and always followed Cal's athletic teams. So, it's fitting that we end this tribute by saying: "Go Bears!"Interment was in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Antioch.