Edwin A. Flinn
July 30, 1927 - January 6, 2020
Resident of Orinda
Ed Flinn, beloved patriarch, Orinda resident since 1957, and former chairman and CEO of Clifton & Company, passed away peacefully in his home on January 6, 2020. He was 92.
Born in Fresno in 1927, Ed moved with his family to San Francisco in 1942. From a young age, he demonstrated a desire to serve his country and community. After high school, he entered the Navy V-5 Flight Training program late in World War II. From there, he attended U.C. Berkeley, where he enjoyed rowing on the crew team and serving as president of Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity. After graduating from the Berkeley School of Business Administration in 1948, Ed embarked on an insurance career spanning more than 40 years.
In 1951, Ed entered the Marine Corps, serving as an air control officer during the Korean War. Though he returned to insurance in 1953, he served with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve as a Lt. Colonel until 1967.
On a visit to his alma mater, Ed met his lovely wife, Barbara Bachelder, at a campus party. There was an instant spark, and they married a year later in 1954. Their union would last sixty-five wonderful years.
Ed joined Marsh & McLennan in 1953. A decade later, he co-founded Clifton & Company, a regional commercial insurance brokerage headquartered in San Francisco. After being acquired by Alexander & Alexander, Ed continued as president of A&A's California corporation until his retirement in 1989.
Ed had an enduring passion for civic affairs, including United Way Bay Area fundraising, S.F. Chamber of Commerce, and as president of Orinda Senior Village. He also served as president of the National Association of Insurance Brokers and Assurex International.
If the Orinda Country Club golf course was open, fellow members could count on finding Ed out on the course - he averaged over 200 rounds per year for the first fifteen years of his retirement! An enthusiastic member of the Club, he served on numerous committees, as well as the Board of Directors and as President in 1976-77. He was also a longtime member of the Pacific-Union Club and an avid domino player. Together, Barbara and Ed loved to travel the globe, and they particularly enjoyed Hawaii and other golf destinations.
Ed will be missed on the golf course, at the domino table, and most of all, at home. First and foremost, he was a warm-hearted family man. His magnanimous personality and quick wit, combined with his moral integrity and strong work ethic, made him an inspirational role model in the eyes of his family.
He will be forever missed by his devoted wife, Barbara; his son Bob Flinn (Roberta) of Napa, and his two daughters, Tracey Flinn Avery (Brian) of Atherton, and Dana Flinn Longyear of Lafayette. "Papa" will be lovingly remembered by his eight grandchildren: Jenni Flinn Sauls (Bill) and Mike Flinn; Galen Avery Neidlinger (Matt), and Alex (Janine), Amanda, and Meg Avery; Lauren and Claire Longyear; and his great-grandchildren: Hali, Hunter, and Kylie Sauls. He also has a sister, Sally Chapman, of Mill Valley.
A memorial service will be held at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Orinda on Friday, February 7 at 11:00 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at Orinda Country Club. For those so inclined, contributions in Ed's name may be made to United Way Bay Area or to .
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 19, 2020