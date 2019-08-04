|
|
Edwin Carmen Bettencourt Jr.
Sept. 8, 1944 - June 19, 2019
Resident of Antioch, CA
Edwin Carmen Bettencourt Jr. entered into rest on June 19, 2019 in Concord California at the age of 74 following a long battle with congestive heart failure. He was born September 8, 1944 in Turlock California and was raised in West Pittsburg. He attended Saint Peter Martyr School, Saint Mary's High School and Saint Mary's College where he played football and base-ball.
Edwin raised his family in Antioch where he worked at Fiberboard and Gay-lord as an electrician. Ed, more commonly known as Eddie or Pop, was also a member of the Army Reserves serving as a truck driving instructor. He was a most talented musician who could master any instrument, but his boogie woogie piano repertoire was the best. Eddie was an excellent athlete in his day who excelled at football, baseball and golf, he played on many lo-cal lob ball teams, popping it into the trees for the ground rule single at will. His love of the delta may have been his biggest passion. He owned many boats over the years, both powered and sail and knew the rivers' sand bars and currents like the back of his hand. After his retirement he loved his breakfast meetings with his best friends and coworkers from his Fiberboard days. He always had a joke or a pun handy, sometimes they were even fun-ny! He discovered the joys of RV'ing in his 5th wheeler with Linda, making many friends and memories along the way. Interesting how most of the places they visited were either at a lake, river or the Pacific Ocean, Pop loved the water and all it had to offer.
Ed is survived by his loving wife Linda, sons Edwin (Margaret) and Thomas and daughter Elizabeth (Mike). He was a wonderful grandfather to Paige, Alyssa, Anthony, Mary, Andrew and Jesse.
A private service for immediate family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in Edwin's honor to the .
View the online memorial for Edwin Carmen Bettencourt Jr.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019