Edwin "Ted" Gunn
Sept. 6, 1942 - July 16, 2019
Rossmoor
Edwin "Ted" Gunn was born in Cleveland and spent 30 years in Orinda before he retired in Rossmoor. He was predeceased by his wife Joyce Gunn (2005) and is survived by his son Morgan Gunn, daughter Megan Gunn and dear friend Cindy Lapham.
Ted met Joyce in San Francisco and married in 1969. People knew him as "TaxGunn" as he was a CPA for 45 years. Ted loved his jokes and puns and shared his humor with new friends. He was an avid gardener growing tomatoes, veggies and different flowers. He also loved bowling and bowled a perfect 300 game in 1969. Ted gained a love of wine and traveled to wine regions to taste in Argentina, Australia and Niagara.
When Ted moved to Rossmoor, he learned to play bridge and gained a new bridge community. Bridge afforded him to travel on international cruises and earn "master points" while seeing the world.
Ted was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes as a teen and spent much of his life managing this. He was one of very few people to be awarded a 50 year medal being insulin-dependent continuously for at least 50 years.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday, October 14th at 2:00pm at the Fairway Room at Creekside Clubhouse in Rossmoor.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org).
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 6, 2019