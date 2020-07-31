1/
Edwin Lander
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edwin Lander
April 12, 1927 - June 9, 2020
Resident of Albany, CA
Edwin Theodore (Ted) Lander passed away on June 9, 2020, at the age of 93, in Albany, California. Mr. Lander was born in Detroit, Michigan and raised in Dearborn. He served from 1945 to 1947 in the United States Army, was stationed in Paris during the American occupation of France in 1946, and awarded the Victory Medal and Army of Occupation of Germany Medal. After his service he studied at the Institute of Design in Chicago and worked in Chicago for several years as a technical illustrator. In 1957 he moved to Berkeley, where he worked manufacturing of plastic parts in small runs, eventually setting up a home shop, which he ran until his retirement. Mr. Lander had an encyclopedic knowledge of automobiles, including how they worked and their companies' and models' individual histories – which he loved to share. He also greatly enjoyed classical music, and for many years regularly attended the organ recitals at St. Mark's Church in Berkeley. Mr. Lander was preceded in death by his sister, Alice Furth, and is survived by his nephew, John Furth.


View the online memorial for Edwin Lander

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Jul. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Contra Costa Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved