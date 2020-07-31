Edwin LanderApril 12, 1927 - June 9, 2020Resident of Albany, CAEdwin Theodore (Ted) Lander passed away on June 9, 2020, at the age of 93, in Albany, California. Mr. Lander was born in Detroit, Michigan and raised in Dearborn. He served from 1945 to 1947 in the United States Army, was stationed in Paris during the American occupation of France in 1946, and awarded the Victory Medal and Army of Occupation of Germany Medal. After his service he studied at the Institute of Design in Chicago and worked in Chicago for several years as a technical illustrator. In 1957 he moved to Berkeley, where he worked manufacturing of plastic parts in small runs, eventually setting up a home shop, which he ran until his retirement. Mr. Lander had an encyclopedic knowledge of automobiles, including how they worked and their companies' and models' individual histories – which he loved to share. He also greatly enjoyed classical music, and for many years regularly attended the organ recitals at St. Mark's Church in Berkeley. Mr. Lander was preceded in death by his sister, Alice Furth, and is survived by his nephew, John Furth.