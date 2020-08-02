1/1
Edwin M. Spencer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edwin M. Spencer
July 16, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek
Edwin M Spencer, Beloved Husband, Father, and Grandfather passed away at home on July 16, 2020 in Walnut Creek, California. He was born in Oakland, CA on Jan 1, 1934 to the late Rose and Louis Spencer and is survived by his loving wife Sheila, his brother Lee (Gloria) Spencer, his daughter Lori (Tony) Spencer, his son David (wife Zsofia, kids Roza, Tomas, and Kamilla) Spencer, his stepdaughter Lynn (husband Brian, son Skylar) Mitchell, and stepson Steven (wife Adrie, daughters Brianna and Raina) Krevitz. Ed was known to be helpful like an Eagle Scout, a hardworking honest businessman, and possessed an impish sense of humor. He was happiest around vintage cars and is likely driving one to his final resting place.


View the online memorial for Edwin M. Spencer

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Contra Costa Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved