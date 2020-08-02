Edwin M. SpencerJuly 16, 2020Resident of Walnut CreekEdwin M Spencer, Beloved Husband, Father, and Grandfather passed away at home on July 16, 2020 in Walnut Creek, California. He was born in Oakland, CA on Jan 1, 1934 to the late Rose and Louis Spencer and is survived by his loving wife Sheila, his brother Lee (Gloria) Spencer, his daughter Lori (Tony) Spencer, his son David (wife Zsofia, kids Roza, Tomas, and Kamilla) Spencer, his stepdaughter Lynn (husband Brian, son Skylar) Mitchell, and stepson Steven (wife Adrie, daughters Brianna and Raina) Krevitz. Ed was known to be helpful like an Eagle Scout, a hardworking honest businessman, and possessed an impish sense of humor. He was happiest around vintage cars and is likely driving one to his final resting place.