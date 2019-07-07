East Bay Times Obituaries

Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
(925) 432-2114
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Edwin Thomas


1951 - 2019
Edwin Thomas Obituary
Edwin Thomas
June 28, 1951 - July 1, 2019
Resident of Bethel Island
Edwin Nole Thomas was born on June 28, 1951. He was the youngest son of Lucy Mirta Thomas and James Thomas. He grew up in Pittsburg, CA with his two brothers, Leonard Thomas and Jim Thomas, and one sister Teresa Sullivan. He attended Pittsburg High School where he was active in sports like basketball and baseball until he graduated in 1969. He went on to San Jose State University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science and then on to the University of Saint Mary for his Master of Business Administration. He worked for Allied General Chemical from1972 to 1989 and Olin Electronic Chemicals from 1990 to 1997as their International Marketing and Sales Manager of Asia. He spent much of those 25 years out of the country in various parts of Asia. In 1997 he took a position with Alameda Chemical and Scientific as their General Manager for the purpose of starting a High Technology Packaging division within that company. He became the Vice President of this division and remained largely active in both companies until 2009. With these new positions being based out of Oakland, CA he was given more time to enjoy the home he owned for more than 30 years in Danville, CA., where he remained living until his recent illness.
Ed is survived by his brother Jim Thomas, his sister Teresa Sullivan, his sister-in-law Earlene Thomas, wife of his late brother Leonard Thomas, his nieces Shirley Carrillo, Karen Lopez, and Noreen Sumpter, and his nephew Jimmy Thomas. He will be sadly missed.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Funeral service Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 10:00am both days at the Pittsburg Funeral Chapel.


Published in East Bay Times on July 7, 2019
Published in East Bay Times on July 7, 2019
