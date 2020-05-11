Edythe "Toni" Kastanos
1933 - 2020
Edythe "Toni" Kastanos
Feb. 7, 1933 - Apr. 28, 2020
Hayward, CA
Edythe "Toni" Kastanos entered her eternal rest the morning of April 28, 2020. Toni, an only child, was born February 7, 1933 to Frank and Alberta O'Banion of Oakland, CA. She is survived by her husband of over 60 years, George Kastanos, son Bob Kastanos and his wife Christine, daughter Cindy Schultz and her husband Dave, and daughter Kim Fraser and her husband Allan. Toni was preceded in death by her daughter Kathy Kastanos-Birch in 1992. Toni had nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Toni was a lifelong homemaker and an avid sports enthusiast. She loved to read, do crosswords and play cards. She loved Big Band swing, which is where she met George at a popular Oakland dance hall. She loved her dog Marley. She took pride in being 100% Irish and naturally her favorite color was shamrock green. She will be fondly remembered for her loving heart, quick Irish wit and humor. She was loving and giving to everyone, known as "Grandma K" to all.
Toni will be laid to rest next to Kathy at Chapel of the Chimes in Hayward, CA.


View the online memorial for Edythe "Toni" Kastanos

Published in East Bay Times on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
May 8, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
