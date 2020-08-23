Eileen BramanteMarch 30, 1937 - March 7, 2020Resident of Livermore, CAEileen Bramante passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She was born and raised in Oakland, California. She married in July 1960, raised two daughters with her husband Rich in San Lorenzo, California. She is preceded in death by her husband Richard and daughter Briget. She is survived by her daughter Monica Rusmisel, son in law Steve, four grandchildren Rachel, Zac, Sean and Megan, and great grandchildren Lillian and Anastasia.Services will be held at Holy Sepulchre Funeral Center, 1051 Harder Road, Hayward, CA at 11:00 am on Friday, August 28th.