1/
Eileen Bramante
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eileen Bramante
March 30, 1937 - March 7, 2020
Resident of Livermore, CA
Eileen Bramante passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She was born and raised in Oakland, California. She married in July 1960, raised two daughters with her husband Rich in San Lorenzo, California. She is preceded in death by her husband Richard and daughter Briget. She is survived by her daughter Monica Rusmisel, son in law Steve, four grandchildren Rachel, Zac, Sean and Megan, and great grandchildren Lillian and Anastasia.
Services will be held at Holy Sepulchre Funeral Center, 1051 Harder Road, Hayward, CA at 11:00 am on Friday, August 28th.


View the online memorial for Eileen Bramante



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Service
11:00 AM
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery and Funeral Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery and Funeral Center
1051 Harder Rd
Hayward, CA 94542
(510) 537-6600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved