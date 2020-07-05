Eino KukiAugust 16, 1932 - June 12, 2020Resident of Buckley, WAEino Irvin Kuki died peacefully at his home on Friday, June 12, 2020. Survived by his wife of 32 years, Bonnie Kuki, daughters, Desiree Dye (and her husband Rodney), Valerie Kuki (and her partner Trevor White), stepson, Josh Costa (and his wife Amy) and seven grandchildren: Anna and John Dye, Jakob Kuki, Annabel White, and Cecilia, Samuel, and Miles Costa. He is preceded in death by his son, Erik Kuki, and stepdaughter, Anna Costa, who will be the first to welcome Eino lovingly on the other side.Eino was born at home at his family's dairy farm in Buckley WA on August 16, 1932. His mother was Anna Johnson of Sweden and his father, Isaac Kuki of Finland. Both immigrated to the US with determination and a willingness to work hard. Eino inherited this trait and took his first summer job at the age of 10, working on a neighbor's farm and living in their bunkhouse. In exchange for the season's labor, Eino was awarded his first horse and saddle.After attending White River High School, Eino enlisted in the US Navy in 1951, and was sent to Korea, where he worked as a radio operator on the USS Badoeng Strait (CVE-116). Eino valued the time he served and the travel that the Navy afforded him. He loved the time he spent in Sasebo, Japan learning about the culture and people.Upon completion of his service, Eino moved to California and attended Glendale Community College and then the University of Southern California. Go Trojans! He moved to Northern California after being accepted to the College of Physicians and Surgeons (which later became University of Pacific) for dental school. He graduated in 1964 and opened his dental practice in Dublin, CA. Instead of buying an existing business, he found a newly constructed office building and created his own practice.In Dublin, he was an active member of the Lions Club and president of the Dublin Chamber of Commerce in 1972. He served the community of Dublin for nearly 30 years and still dedicated one day a week to work at Highland Hospital in Oakland, CA where he loved working with the patients and staff to design innovative solutions to dental emergencies.In 1994, Eino "retired" and moved back to his childhood home. Eino and Bonnie restored the Buckley home and became passionate stewards of the 40 acres of pasture and forest land. The two tirelessly built a life around maintaining a working horse farm and vaulting school, gardening, community service, and tinkering in his shop.In addition to his love of woodworking, spectator sports (49ers, Dodgers, Lakers, and Sharks) cooking and grilling, boating, and fishing, and cruising the fields in his John Deer tractor, Eino had a passion for integrity. Most recently he enjoyed debating the shortcomings of the POTUS and often voiced a strong desire to live long enough to vote him out.All of these things are secondary to his love and devotion for his wife, Bonnie, and their children and grandchildren. The world was blessed with a kind and gentle soul in Eino. He will be missed by his friends and family. A private celebration of his life will be held on a future date. Donations in Eino's name can be made to the East Bay Regional Parks Foundation.