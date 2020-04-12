|
|
Elaine Ann Johnson
Sept. 12, 1933 - Apr. 3, 2020
Castro Valley, CA
Elaine Ann Johnson, Sept. 12, 1933 - Apr. 3, 2020 resident of Castro Valley, CA passed away on April 3, 2020 after battling complications from surgery in February 2020.
Born in Faribault, MN to Frank Sr. and Lucy Storch, Elaine lived all of her childhood there. After graduating high school, she married Clayton Johnson of Faribault on June 11, 1955.
In Oct. 1955, they moved to California where Clayton went to work for Nutting Truck and Caster Co. in Oakland, CA. They lived in the Bay Area where Elaine eventually became a nurse and worked 30+ years in various doctors' offices as a nurse and office manager. Elaine and Clayton had two sons, Jed born in 1956 and Jay born in 1958. Elaine stayed very active in her community and church wherever she lived, and was very involved in Faith Lutheran Church in Castro Valley, volunteering at the church and the food pantry up to the time of her death.
Elaine is survived by her son, Jed Johnson (Melanie); grandchildren Clayton Johnson (Livier) and Jessica Copley (Ben) and one great grandchild; sister Ruth McCormick of Faribault. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clayton on Apr. 7, 2014; son Jay; sisters Lucille and Shirley; brothers William F. and Frank Jr.
Elaine was always full of life and welcomed all that came into her life. She loved butterfies and had them everywhere at her home. Just like a butterfly, Elaine was here for a short time, but certainly added beauty into the lives of all that she touched.
There is nothing planned at this time due to the coronavirus, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Chapel of the Chimes Hayward
32992 Mission Blvd.
Hayward, CA 94544
(510)462-2171
View the online memorial for Elaine Ann Johnson
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 12, 2020