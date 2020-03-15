|
|
Elaine Cunningham
June 23, 1925 - February 18, 2020
Resident of Fremont
Born in Woodburn, OR, Elaine Cunningham grew up in Longview, WA and attended the University of Washington. During the summers she worked at a strawberry factory on Seattle's wharf and, later, at a sawmill to earn money for college. When Rollin Cunningham, a merchant marine, came to port, he met Elaine working in the strawberry factory. Elaine left the U of W and married Rollin on June 23, 1945. In 1956 Elaine moved to Fremont, CA with her husband and three children. There she worked in the laundromat she and Rollin had purchased. After selling the business, she worked in the Irvington Post Office. The shifts were often long, but she enjoyed the work immensely. She left the post office to help her husband at his realty office. Even though an introvert, she never hesitated to do whatever was needed to help her husband – even getting her broker's license and selling a house. Always active, she rode her beloved big brother, Dale's bicycle as a child and bowled on 3 leagues well into her 80's. Elaine also loved traveling. She and her husband traveled throughout the United States and visited more than 53 countries. At 94 she was still making her annual trip to Maui – her favorite getaway. Elaine was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Eastern Star and the Fremont Lions Club.
Elaine is survived by her 3 children (Dennis Cunningham, Marcia Starcher and Holly Warneck), 6 grandchildren (Ian Cunningham, Amy Joel, Joshua Starcher, Matthew Starcher, Jereme Warneck, and Kyle Warneck), and 8 great grandchildren, a brother, Marvin Jones (married to Shirley), and a sister, Eula Pritchard (married to Jim).
Elaine will be remembered as a quiet, independent woman with a beautiful smile. As a mother, her children's happiness and success was always her focus. She was a kind and loving person who will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and neighbors. Per her request, there will be no services held for Elaine.
View the online memorial for Elaine Cunningham
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 15, 2020