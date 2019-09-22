|
Elaine de Prosse
May 15, 1944 - Sept. 14, 2019
Resident of Concord
Elaine deProsse was born March 15, 1944 Levoyd D. and Nell M. (Luck) Crouch. Elaine was a graduate of MacMurray College class of 1966 and had been a Peace Corp. volunteer from 1967-1968 in Liberia, West Africa. Elaine had worked for the U.S. Dept. of Labor, U.S. Dept. of the Navy and U.S. Dept. of the Army in a career that spanned 30 years until her retirement in 1999.
In 1974 Elaine married William L. deProsse, Jr. and became stepmom to Bill's 4 children. She and Bill were married 37 years until his passing in 2011.
Elaine and Bill were active in Boy Scouts especially Troop 465. She was a very active member of Concord United Methodist Women where she participated on committees and served as President for 4 years. She loved to sing and was involved in two church choirs.
She is survived by her sister Cheryl Wild her children Holly C. Curry, Fred S. de Prosse and Brian C. de Prosse, six grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and 8 nieces and nephews.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bill and her sons; Aaron L. de Prosse and William L. de Prosse, III,
A Memorial Service will he help on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, 2:00PM at Concord United Methodist Church 1645 West St. Concord, CA. Interment will be in Kinderhook Cemetery in Kinderhook, New York.
The family suggests memorial contributions in lieu of flowers to Concord United Methodist Church, East Bay Hospice, Suicide Prevention or a .
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 22, 2019