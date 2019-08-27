|
|
Elaine Diamant
January 16, 1928-August 21, 2019
Resident of Moraga
Elaine Diamant of Moraga CA, formerly of San Leandro CA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 21st after a lengthy illness. She was born in Mytilene, Greece and immigrated to California after World War II, where she met and married her husband, John Diamant. After working various jobs in the San Leandro area, she took a position of head workshop supervisor of the Cerebral Palsy Center for the Bay Area (currently known as Ability Now Bay Area) where she worked until retirement. She was a founding member of the Resurrection Greek Orthodox Church of Castro Valley and worked tirelessly in the early years, especially with the annual church festival. She was also an avid gardener and talented quilt maker.
She is preceded in death by her husband John Diamant and also by her two daughters, Cleo and Yvonne, whom she loving cared for all of their lives. She is survived by her sister, Frances Tombras, brother Spiro Pavlis, and her many nieces, nephews, and godchildren, all of whom will miss her very much.
The Trisagion service will take place Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 7:00pm, and the funeral service will take place on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11:00am. Both services will be held at the Resurrection Greek Orthodox Church, 20104 Center St., Castro Valley, CA 94546. Memorial contributions may be made to the Resurrection Greek Orthodox Church or to the .
View the online memorial for Elaine Diamant
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 27, 2019