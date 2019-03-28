Elaine Duarte

Jan. 8, 1926 - Mar. 20, 2019

Resident of Fremont

Elaine was born in Hayward and a member of Holy Names High School's class of 1943. As a child she studied classical piano and ballet, and developed an early interest in dressmaking. She was particularly creative with an eye for beautiful clothing and accessories.

In 1947 she married US Army Air Forces veteran, Roy Duarte. Their early years together were spent in San Francisco where Roy began his career as a pharmacist. In 1957 they moved to Fremont where they raised their family and Elaine pursued her hobby business of custom dressmaking. She especially loved wedding dresses and would place a thimble in the hems of the gowns she produced.

Elaine was an avid reader. She loved classical music, colorful flowers, and elegant clothing. She is survived by her children, Barbara, Paul, and Monica; grandchildren, Michael and Jessica; and great-granddaughters, Avery and Kalieanne. She and Roy were married for 60 years before his death in 2007.

A memorial mass will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 37588 Fremont Blvd., Fremont, CA on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11:30 AM. Memorial donations can be made to the Alameda County Library Foundation.





