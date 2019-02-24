Elaine E. Jamieson

February 23, 1932 - January 31, 2019

Resident of Walnut Creek

Elaine E. Jamieson, 86, resident of Sunrise of Walnut Creek, CA, peacefully passed away Thursday January 31, 2019. She touched many lives with her gentle spirit and positive outlook on life.

Born in New York, she lived a quiet and simple life. She earned a Masters Degree in art history from Columbia University, and loved art, poetry, animals, and antiques. She was also an avid artist with many works in her portfolio, which were often displayed in local and international art galleries and shows. She was a faithful member of the Christian Science Church in Boston where she also served as an Editing Coordinator for the Christian Science Periodical, before retiring to CA. Prior to her work with The Church she was a copy editor at Ziff-Davis Publishing Company in Boston.

Her older brother and his wife, a niece, two nephews, and a great-nephew survive Elaine.

She walked a close life of faith with our Lord and put her complete trust in Him, in all things. Her kind and generous spirit will be missed by all who knew her. Family held a private memorial in her honor.





