Elaine Lowder
November 5, 1931 - November 25, 2019
Concord, CA
Elaine Barker Lowder, 88, was born November 5, 1931 to Clarence Marcellus and Myrtle Ririe Barker in North Ogden, UT, the youngest of 9 children. She passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 25, 2019 from complications of a fall and related brain injury. Elaine married Ronald Decker Lowder on June 25, 1951 in our church's Salt Lake City temple. She is the mother of 4 sons and 1 daughter, grandmother of 16 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by husband Ron, her parents and all 8 siblings and their spouses, and daughter-in-law Vicky. Elaine was the last of her generation. She is survived by her children, Justin Lowder, Jil Paravato (Tom), Torrey Lowder (Connie), Todd Lowder, and Darin Lowder (Merritt).
Elaine was a farm girl and loved working in her yard. Her garden and fruit trees provided vegetables and fruit to family, neighbors and friends at church. She grew up on a dairy farm and knew the value of hard work. She loved music and sang in various groups and choirs, which made for some of her favorite friendships and memories. She was an active member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers. She is known for her love of sports. She was the scorekeeper of Ron's and her childrens' games for many years. Elaine was a Bay Area sports fan and watched all Warriors, 49ers and Giants games and could talk about those teams with the best of them. She and Ron loved to go on road trips and see new things. Elaine loved her family more than anything. Her grandchildren loved going to grandma's house and being spoiled. She never forgot to send a card to her kids and grandkids on every holiday, along with a little cash. Elaine took her camera everywhere and took pictures of all the family events on her little instamatic camera.
Elaine attended Weber State College and graduated from Brigham Young University in Elementary Education and taught elementary school in California while Ron served in the army. After Ron's service, they moved back to North Ogden and lived there until 1963 at which time they moved to San Jose, CA. They lived there for 3 years and moved to Concord, CA where Elaine lived the rest of her days. As an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served in many capacities: ward and Stake Relief Society president, Primary president, public affairs, as well as in many other responsibilities. Her church and family were the focus of her life.
Elaine has been blessed to have so many loving family members, friends and neighbors. We appreciate the love and support offered to her over these many years.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at the church at 1150 East 2600 North, North Ogden (white building) with a viewing the hour before starting at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the Ben Lomond Cemetery in North Ogden, UT. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.walkersanderson.com.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 1, 2019