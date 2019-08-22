East Bay Times Obituaries
Elaine M. Davis


1922 - 2019
Elaine M. Davis Obituary
Elaine M. Davis
Dec. 23, 1922 - August 11, 2019
Resident of Castro Valley
Elaine passed peacefully in Castro Valley with family at her side August 11, 2019. She was born in Grand Rapids South Dakota in 1922 and grew up in Austin Minnesota. She enlisted in the WAVEs in 1942 where she worked as a recruiter during the war. She met William R (Bill) Davis, a Navy aviator and they married in 1945 and had four sons. In 1967 she went to work for the federal civil service as an industrial engineer, retiring in 1987.
She was active in theater productions all of her life, performing with the Altarena Theater in Alameda, the Oakland Civic Theater, and was a founding member of Cabaret Theater in Alameda..
Elaine is survived by her sister Claire Casey, her brother Jon McKallor, her four sons Bill, Bob, Steve and Ward Davis, six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Her service will be held at Jess Spencer Mortuary, 21228 Redwood Rd, Castro Valley, Sunday, August 25, at 3 pm.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation


Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 22, 2019
