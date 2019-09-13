|
Elaine Marie Howard
November 12, 1937 - September 10, 2019
Resident of Livermore
Elaine (Baptista) Howard entered into rest at the age of 81 after a brief illness. Elaine was born into Oakland, CA on November 12, 1937 to Manuel Baptista and Jennie Ghiglieri. In 1955, she met the love of her life, her late husband, William Howard. They lived in Union City and then Castro Valley. The last few years she lived in Livermore. She is happy and at peace to be reunited with the love of her life, her late husband William Howard, after being together for 60 years. The 3 1/2 years apart were very difficult for her. She missed him every day.
She loved going on trips with her family. She traveled to 13 countries and many states. She loved going camping with her RV Club, The Roving Big Horns. She was a great cook and baker. One of her favorite things to do was cook big meals for the family. The family loved playing cards and many board games together. The family always had many great laughs.
She was a dedicated mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She is survived by her devoted children, son Bob (Linda), daughter Denise (Gus), 5 grandchildren, Angie (John), Josh (Haley), Krystal (Erik), Justin (Jerica), and Kandee; 2 step-grandchildren, Nathan and Serena; and 4 great grandkids, Lexie, Tyler, Jayden, and Jaxon. She also has a brother-in-law, Gene (Maggie); 4 nephews and nieces (Nick, Ron, Jennie, and Melissa). She also has 3 Godchildren (Derek, Veronica, and Shane). Anyone that knew her loved her and will miss her.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. with a service from 7:00-8:00 p.m. at Jess C. Spencer Mortuary, 21228 Redwood Rd., Castro Valley, CA 94546. Burial will be on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, 32053 W. McCabe Rd., Santa Nella, CA 95322. Reception following at Pea Soup Andersen's, 12411 CA-33, Gustine, CA 95322. We invite you to wear purple, as it was Elaine's favorite color.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 13, 2019