|
|
Elaine Mary Wicker
March 15, 1928 - March 27, 2020
Resident of Castro Valley nearly 50 years and the Masonic Home nearly 10 years
Elaine Wicker passed away peacefully at the Masonic Home in Union City. She was born Elaine Cook in Lincoln, Nebraska where she met the love of her life, Richard. Elaine always looked on the bright side of life. We were blessed to have celebrated her 92nd birthday with family and friends just days before shelter-in-place. To her grand-children Brendan and Lauren (and their friends) she was known as "Nama." She was lovingly involved in their daily lives as she and Rich lived just a few blocks away.
In her younger days, she worked at Mills Insurance Agency, Lincoln General as the Assistant to the Director, and Veteran's Services Center as a Counselor Advocate. She spent her Sunday mornings at church and afternoons as a "trophy girl" riding laps in a convertible handing out roses and trophies to winners of the stock car races. In 1959 Elaine and Rich moved to the Bay Area, settling in Castro Valley. They were happily married 52 years until Rich passed away in July of 2010. Soon after, Elaine moved to her "castle on the hill," the Masonic Home in Union City.
Elaine faithfully attended 3 Crosses Church in Castro Valley (Pastors Jacob and Larry) and the Church at the Masonic Home (Pastor Joel). Elaine was a member of Eastern Star, San Lorenzo Chapter. She loved to sing and write poetry. She enjoyed watching sports, and she and Rich were devoted Oakland Raiders season-ticket holders and boosters for many years. She loved bowling in leagues with Rich at Holiday Bowl, golfing at Willow Park, and participating in water aerobics at the Hayward Plunge. Elaine enjoyed traveling with family—especially a trip to Asia, weekend trips to Wine and Gold Country, visits with family in Nebraska, Disneyland, and annual trips to Maui for more than 10 years running. Elaine loved animals, keeping dogs, cats, birds, fish, and bunnies as pets.
In her later years at the Masonic Home she formed loving relationships with staff and made many dear friends. She loved it there! Even this past year while battling breast cancer (diagnosed at age 91), she went on every outing and to every activity possible: Cloverleaf Bowl, Oakland A's game, musicals, plays, festivals, performances, Aquarium by the Bay at Pier 39, Ice Creamery in her hometown, parties, ceramics, bingo, trivia, Wii bowling, horse shoes, Reminiscing, Walt Disney Family Museum, and more! Often her family met-up and joined her. Elaine is survived by her daughter and only child, Michelle Korbas; grandchildren, Brendan and Lauren Korbas; and "son," Adam Korbas.
There will be a Celebration of Life to honor Elaine after these unprecedented events of recent times have settled. As Elaine always said, "Everything will be alright." Please contact daughter, Michelle, if you wish to keep informed. Elaine's final resting place will be alongside Richard at Arlington National Cemetery. Contributions in honor of Elaine may be made in her name to the Masonic Home for Adults, 34400 Mission Blvd., Union City, CA 94587. Elaine, you are in our hearts always and we will see you in Heaven!
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 4, 2020