Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
Martinez Yacht Club
111 Tarantino Dr
Martinez, CA
View Map
Elaine Musgrave Obituary
Elaine Musgrave
Jan. 4, 1945 - May 28, 2019
Pacheco
It is with deep sorrow that the family of Elaine Musgrave (Soares) announces her passing on May 28, 2019. She will be remembered by her devotion to her husband and children, her tender care of her grandchildren, her vivacious personality, and her love to dance.
Elaine was a woman of strength and character who loved and supported her family to the fullest. She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Rick Musgrave; children Robert Greene, Ricardo Greene (Angela), Mandi Musgrave (Keith); grandchildren Gianna, Sierra, Kayleigh, Colton; siblings Betty Morley and Mary Soares, and numerous other family members and friends, all who loved her dearly.
Elaine was predeceased by her parents, Art and Sally Soares, her loving son, Ronnie Greene, sister Virginia Wamsley, and brothers Joe Soares and Art Soares Jr.
A Celebration of Elaine's Life will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 4pm, at the Martinez Yacht Club, 111 Tarantino Dr, Martinez.


Published in East Bay Times on June 9, 2019
