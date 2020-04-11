|
Elaine (Langston) Nissen
Aug. 2,1954- Mar. 25, 2020
Union City
Elaine Nissen passed away peacefully and went to her heavenly home on March 25, 2020. Dearly beloved wife of 45 years to Dean Nissen. Loving daughter of the late Gene and Muriel Langston. Beloved mother and mother-in-law to Randy and Carol Nissen, Andrea Nissen, and Janay and Kevin Hood. Loving and proud grandmother to Madelyn, Russell and Carissa Nissen, Zachariah Hood and new grandson arriving soon. Loving sister to Joanne D'Orazi, Gayle Langston, half-sisters Jeannie Langston, and Candice Lammon. Loving daughter-in-law to Linda Nissen and sister-in-law to Cindy and Dave Anderson, Rory Nissen, and Rick D'Orazi. Loving niece to Patti Christensen, Jonathan Sousa, Jeff and Teresa Sousa, and Marilyn Porter. Elaine loved her many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Elaine was born in Oakland and grew up in San Leandro. She graduated from Pacific High School of San Leandro in 1972. During high school, Elaine was a member of Jobs Daughters, Bethel 261 in San Lorenzo, when she met Dean. Elaine attended Chabot College in Hayward, and received her Medical Assistant Certification from Fremont ROP. Elaine received a certificate in Medical Billing and Coding from Unitek College. She worked in the medical field as a biller and coder, and medical assistant. Elaine later worked for Fremont Unified School District in clerical and secretarial positons.
Elaine was a strong woman of faith who put Christ first in her life. She loved serving at church, doing Bible studies, singing and listening to Christian music. She also loved cooking, sewing, and making quilts for her grandchildren and family, hosting family gatherings, being with family, and dancing with her husband. Elaine will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made in her name to:
Be the Match: bethematch.org
: stjude.org
Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford:
my.supportlpch.org
