Elaine RandisiResident of OaklandElaine Randisi passed away on May 12, 2020. She was born on December 19, 1926 in Racine, Wisconsin, and moved to California in her teens. Elaine is survived by her children Jeanine (George), Joe (Karen), Paula, Cathy, and George, and numerous grandchildren & great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Martha, and son Tony.In addition to being a selfless, loving and caring Mother of seven children, she also had many accomplishments in her life. She received her Bachelor Degree from Golden Gate University, Cum Laude, when she was 40 years old. She was a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, and published in 'Who's Who of American Women'. She became a Licensed Practitioner in the United Church of Religious Science, a member of the National Association of Female Executives, lifetime member of the California Scholarship Federation, and lifetime member of Alpha Gamma. Elaine worked at Kaiser Engineers/Industries, Lilli Ann, and Crosby, Heafey, Roach & May.Interment will be private, at Chapel of The Chimes, in Oakland. There will be a MemorialCelebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to ANIBIC (Association for Neurologically Impaired Injured Brain Children), or LLS (LeukemiaLymphoma Society).