Elana Donlan
Aug 10, 1942 - May 8, 2019
As a young school girl Elana developed a firm belief in equality, urging the local Pharmacist to hire her despite being a girl, insisting she could deliver prescriptions on her bicycle as well as the boys - and got the job (go mom!). She enjoyed drawing & oil painting, dancing, loved to learn and talk politics. She was adventurous and traveled to more than 20 countries. Elana obtained a BA in Sociology, earned a Teaching Credential and volunteered at Alvarado Elementary. She retired fr SBC, previously worked for Delta Dental and as a Social Worker. She was very independent, focused on her health, a fierce movie watcher, hilariously quirky and had a playful sense of humor. Elana was a once in a lifetime experience. She leaves behind her daughter Tara, sister Ellen (Tony), nephews Greg (Melissa) and Justin (Anne) and many cousins & friends. She is preceded in death by her siblings Geraldine & Jimmy.


Published in East Bay Times on June 13, 2019
