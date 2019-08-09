|
|
Eldean Knoll
Feb. 18, 1933 - July 25, 2019
Pacheco
Eldean Violet Cockerham Knoll, born February 18, 1933 went home on July 25, 2019. Eldean departed this life gracefully surrounded by her loving family and loyal dog Pepper. Eldean was born and raised in Burlington, Ontario Canada and was proud to become an American Citizen. She never had a bad word to say about anyone. She enjoyed traveling, reading and family game night. She was an avid collector of Teddy Bears and Precious Moments figurines. Eldean was very devoted to her family especially her grandchildren. She walked in faith as an active member of her church community. Eldean is survived by her beloved husband Melvin of 60 years, and their children Jim (Barb) Knoll, Tracy (Scott) Olney, Rob (Suzanne) Knoll and grandchildren Josh (Agnes), Jayme (Jeremy), Justin, Brittany, Robbie and Hudson. She leaves behind her sister June and brothers David and Larry of Ontario, Canada. The family gives their heartfelt thank you to Debbie, Linda, and nurse Gabrielle for their unbelievable care and devotion. We will miss you Grammy.
A celebration of life will take place on August 16 , 2019 at 1:00pm at Bethel Baptist Church, 3578 Clayton Road, Concord, CA. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to at .
View the online memorial for Eldean Knoll
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 9, 2019