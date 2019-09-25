Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eldon Cordoza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eldon "Colonel" Cordoza Jr.


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eldon "Colonel" Cordoza Jr. Obituary
Eldon "Colonel" Cordoza, Jr.
March 17, 1937 – September 21, 2019
Resident of Fremont
Eldon "Colonel" was born on March 17, 1937 in Watsonville, California and entered into rest on September 21, 2019 in Union City, California at the age of 82. He was survived by his beloved wife Shirley Cordoza for 61 years. Eldon was a loving father to Stephen Cordoza. Loving brother to Joe Cordoza (Tweed). Eldon graduated from Washington Union High School, class of 1956. He was a member of I.B.E.W. local 595, Freemason Alameda Lodge, Local 595 Retirees Club, E Clampus Vitus, and Mtneers Motor Cycle Club. It was Colonel's request that there be no services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Hospital in memory of Eldon "Colonel" Cordoza, Jr.


View the online memorial for Eldon "Colonel" Cordoza, Jr.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eldon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.