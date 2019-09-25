|
Eldon "Colonel" Cordoza, Jr.
March 17, 1937 – September 21, 2019
Resident of Fremont
Eldon "Colonel" was born on March 17, 1937 in Watsonville, California and entered into rest on September 21, 2019 in Union City, California at the age of 82. He was survived by his beloved wife Shirley Cordoza for 61 years. Eldon was a loving father to Stephen Cordoza. Loving brother to Joe Cordoza (Tweed). Eldon graduated from Washington Union High School, class of 1956. He was a member of I.B.E.W. local 595, Freemason Alameda Lodge, Local 595 Retirees Club, E Clampus Vitus, and Mtneers Motor Cycle Club. It was Colonel's request that there be no services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Hospital in memory of Eldon "Colonel" Cordoza, Jr.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 25, 2019